US closes antitrust probe of Church & Dwight
July 13, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

US closes antitrust probe of Church & Dwight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have closed their antitrust probe into Church & Dwight Co Inc, makers of Trojan brand condoms and a broad range of other consumer products, the Federal Trade Commission said.

A brief letter from the FTC to the New Jersey-based company, dated June 25, said that the agency had been investigating Church & Dwight but that “it now appears that no further action is warranted.”

Church & Dwight had been accused of exclusionary practices like giving discounts depending on how much shelf space was given to Trojan condoms or other Church & Dwight products.

Church & Dwight brands include Arm & Hammer, Orajel, OxiClean, Xtra and Arrid.

Church & Dwight did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

