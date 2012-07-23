FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 23, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Churchill Corp estimates surprise loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Construction company Churchill Corp said it expected to report a second-quarter loss, rather than the profit most analysts were expecting, because of rain delays at its Calgary Airport runway project and a housing project in Saskatoon.

The Canadian company estimated its net loss at between C$4.0 million and C$4.4 million for April-June. It estimated revenue of between C$292 million and C$298 million.

Analysts were expecting second-quarter earnings of C$4.50 million on revenue of C$355.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

