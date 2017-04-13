CIA chief calls WikiLeaks a 'hostile intelligence service'

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - CIA Director Mike Pompeo on Thursday called WikiLeaks a non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia.

"WikiLeaks walks like a hostile intelligence service and talks like a hostile intelligence service," Pompeo told an audience at a Washington think tank, adding that Russia's GRU intelligence service had used the anti-secrecy group to distribute hacked material during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Reporting by Warren Strobel; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)