GENEVA, March 9 Revelations about the CIA's use
of hacking tools by anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks show the risks
of mass surveillance and bolster the case for international
regulation, the United Nations' independent expert on privacy
said.
WikiLeaks published on Tuesday what it said were thousands
of pages of internal Central Intelligence Agency discussions
about hacking techniques used over several years.
The CIA, which is the United States' civilian foreign
intelligence service, has declined to comment on the
authenticity of the purported intelligence documents. Cyber
security experts say the documents appear to be authentic.
Joe Cannataci, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the right to
privacy, a job created in 2015 after Edward Snowden's
revelations about U.S. surveillance, said he was not surprised
by the CIA's capabilities, but that the case highlighted the
growing security risks and the need for effective oversight.
"Probably the real story here (is) that somebody was able to
get into the CIA's supposedly secure spaces, extract and publish
this stuff," he told Reuters.
Cannataci reported to the U.N. Human Rights Council this
week and urged states to work towards an international treaty to
protect people's privacy, saying traditional safeguards had
become outdated in the digital era.
The WikiLeaks release has strengthened the case for
evaluating intelligence oversight mechanisms and reinforcing
them globally, he said.
"The WikiLeaks CIA hacking techniques story is yet more
proof, if any were needed, that intelligence agencies and the
data they gather are often just as vulnerable as everybody else
and that they should not be taking the risk of gathering huge
amounts of data about all of us in an indiscriminate manner."
Cannataci cited evidence that information collected by
states, including through bulk acquisition or mass surveillance,
was increasingly vulnerable to hacks by foreign government or
organised crime.
"The risk created by the collection of such data has nowhere
been demonstrated to be proportional to the reduction of risk
achieved by bulk acquisition," he said.
Surveillance is a legitimate tool to fight crime, but needs
to be supervised, targeted and safeguarded, with warrants issued
by an independent oversight authority on the basis of reasonable
suspicion that somebody may be a threat to national security or
has committed, or is about to commit, a crime, Cannataci said.
"Targeted surveillance: good. Mass surveillance: bad," he
added.
