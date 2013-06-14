REFILE-CIBC sells C$800 mln of debt in reopening -term sheet

June 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce sold C$800 million ($784 million) of notes on Friday in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.22 percent deposit notes, due March 7, 2018, were priced at 98.90 to yield 2.468 percent or 95 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the sole lead manager of the sale.

The total issue amount outstanding is now C$1.8 billion ($1.76 billion).