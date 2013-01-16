FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CIBC chief portfolio strategist Peter Gibson departs
CIBC chief portfolio strategist Peter Gibson departs

TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Peter Gibson, one of Canada’s top equity market forecasters, has left his post of chief portfolio strategist at CIBC World Markets, the bank said on Wednesday.

Gibson left the job last month and a replacement has yet to be named, said Tom Wallis, a spokesman for World Markets, a unit of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Gibson, who worked at Scotia Capital prior to joining CIBC in 2009, routinely ranks at or near the top of annual Brendan Woods International rankings for quantitative analysts.

The bank did not disclose his reasons for leaving.

