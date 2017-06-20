TORONTO, June 20 Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce on Tuesday announced changes to its management
team, including the departure of retail head David Williamson,
who had been a contender for the top job, and wealth management
chief Steve Geist.
Christina Kramer, currently executive vice president, retail
distribution and channel strategy, was promoted to group head,
personal and small business banking and will oversee the bank's
retail operations.
Jon Hountalas, who runs the bank's commercial banking
business, will also assume responsibility for wealth management
in an expanded role as group head, commercial banking and wealth
management.
Harry Culham will continue to run the bank's capital markets
business while Larry Richman, chief executive officer of
PrivateBancorp, which CIBC is in the process of acquiring, will
become group head, US region, when the deal closes on June 23.
Williamson, who had been a contender to become CEO of the
bank before Victor Dodig was appointed CEO in 2014, will leave
the bank in the first quarter of 2018. Geist will leave at the
end of the year.
CIBC, Canada's fifth biggest lender, last month reported
second-quarter earnings that beat market expectations,
benefiting from growth across its businesses.
