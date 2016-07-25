FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-CIBC hires Goldman Sachs executive as MD of pvt capital team
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

MOVES-CIBC hires Goldman Sachs executive as MD of pvt capital team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Monday it named Goldman Sachs executive Michelle Khalili as managing director of its newly formed private capital team.

The appointment of Khalili, currently head of the Canadian equity capital markets business at Goldman, is effective Sept. 6, CIBC said on Monday.

Before joining Goldman, Khalili worked for a decade at CIBC's equity capital markets group, focusing on energy companies.

Kathy Butler, managing director and head of capital markets-British Columbia for CIBC, will take up the additional role of heading the lender's newly established technology and innovation investment banking team.

CIBC also appointed Amit Monga as managing director for the technology and innovation investment banking team, effective Aug. 2. Monga will report to Butler.

Monga most recently worked as an independent investment banking adviser for public and private companies with a focus on the technology sector. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
