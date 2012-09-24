FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CIBC sells $1 bln notes
September 24, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-CIBC sells $1 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
 on Monday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    CIBC, Citigroup, UBS, Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 0.9 PCT     MATURITY    10/01/2015
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.97    FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S Aa2     YIELD 0.91 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/01/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 57 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

