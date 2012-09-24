New Issue-CIBC sells $1 bln notes

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Monday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. CIBC, Citigroup, UBS, Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE AMT $1 BLN COUPON 0.9 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.97 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 0.91 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 57 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A