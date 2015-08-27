FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CIBC third-quarter profit tops estimates, dividend raised
August 27, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-CIBC third-quarter profit tops estimates, dividend raised

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds impaired energy-sector loans, segments results)

TORONTO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a higher third-quarter profit that topped market estimates on Thursday, helped by growth in its retail and wealth management businesses, and raised its quarterly dividend.

Gross impaired loans in its oil-and-gas portfolio increased 36 percent to C$34 million, from C$25 million in the second quarter. There were none in the year-earlier period.

Net income in the quarter ended July 31 was C$978 million, or C$2.42 cents per share, compared with C$921 million, or C$2.26 per share, a year ago.

Excluding extraordinary items, its profit rose to C$2.45 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$2.31 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Among segments, retail and business banking earnings climbed 8 percent, and wealth management profit jumped 16 percent.

The wealth management segment benefited from higher assets under management. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
