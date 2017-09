(Corrects to omit reference to lower loan-loss provisions)

TORONTO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada’s No. 5 bank, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit slipped 1.9 percent, due to one-time charges.

CIBC earned C$836 million ($782.00 million), or C$2.05 a share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31. That compared with a profit of C$852 million, or C$2.02 a share, in the year-before period.