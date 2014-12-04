FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian lender CIBC's profit falls 2 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Canadian lender CIBC's profit falls 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a nearly 2 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by lower interest income.

Canada’s fifth-largest lender said its net income fell to C$811 million ($714 million), or C$1.98 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$825 million, or C$2.02, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the bank earned C$2.24 per share, falling short of the average analyst estimate of C$2.25, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CIBC raised its quarterly dividend by 3 Canadian cents to C$1.03 per share. ($1 = 1.1364 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.