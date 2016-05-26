FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Canadian lender CIBC's quarterly profit rises
May 26, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Canadian lender CIBC's quarterly profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify that figures are for net income attributable to common shareholders)

May 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a 3.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by growth in its retail and business banking division.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to C$926 million, or C$2.35 per share in the second quarter ended April 30, from C$895 million, or C$2.25 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding an item, the bank set aside C$284 million to cover bad loans, 44 percent higher than a year earlier, mainly due to bigger losses in the oil and gas sector and higher write-offs and bankruptcies in the card and personal lending portfolios. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

