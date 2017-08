Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 47 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by growth in its retail and business banking and capital markets units.

The bank's net income rose to C$1.44 billion ($1.12 billion), or C$3.61 per share, in the quarter ended July 31, from C$978 million, or C$2.42 cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.2909) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Anet Joslin Pinto; Editing by Savio D'Souza)