CIBC reports 11.4 percent rise in Q2 profit

May 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.

Net income, excluding one-off items and attributable to common shareholders, for the quarter ended April 30, rose to C$1.06 billion ($789.16 million) compared with C$947 million, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company earned C$2.64 compared with C$2.40, a year earlier.