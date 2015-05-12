FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's COFCO, CIC to set up JV to run agricultural businesses
May 12, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

China's COFCO, CIC to set up JV to run agricultural businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp is setting up a joint venture with China’s largest grain trader COFCO to control the latter’s investments in Noble Group Ltd and Dutch trader Nidera, a source said on Tuesday.

CIC will own 20 percent of the joint venture - COFCO International Holdings - and COFCO will control the remaining 80 percent, said the source who had direct knowledge of the matter.

COFCO owns 51 percent of Noble’s agribusiness and also 51 percent of Nidera.

CIC owns 9.4 percent of Noble, and its exposure to the Singapore-listed company could rise following the creation of the joint venture.

A COFCO spokesperson confirmed the shareholding structure of the new joint venture. Noble declined to comment and Nidera was not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Zhang Xiaochong; Additional reporting by Niu Shuping in BEIJING and Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

