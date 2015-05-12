China's COFCO, CIC to set up JV to run agricultural businesses

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp is setting up a joint venture with China’s largest grain trader COFCO to control the latter’s investments in Noble Group Ltd and Dutch trader Nidera, a source said on Tuesday.

CIC will own 20 percent of the joint venture - COFCO International Holdings - and COFCO will control the remaining 80 percent, said the source who had direct knowledge of the matter.

COFCO owns 51 percent of Noble’s agribusiness and also 51 percent of Nidera.

CIC owns 9.4 percent of Noble, and its exposure to the Singapore-listed company could rise following the creation of the joint venture.

