FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's CIC says cuts European market exposure-paper
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 9:10 AM / 5 years ago

China's CIC says cuts European market exposure-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China’s sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp has cut its stock and bond investments in Europe as it sees rising risks of a euro zone breakup, the fund’s chairman was quoted as saying in an interview published on Thursday.

Lou Jiwei was quoted as saying that China was also unlikely to buy common euro zone bonds, should they eventually be issued as part of a resolution of the European debt crisis, as “the risk is too big, and the return is too low”.

Lou told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that “there is a risk that the euro zone may fall apart and that risk is rising.”

He did not detail the extent to which the fund, which manages around $410 billion in assets, had reduced its European investments, but the paper reported Lou saying that CIC had scaled back exposure across Europe’s public asset markets.

Lou added that CIC was continuing to invest in Europe through private equity and direct holdings, including those in infrastructure assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.