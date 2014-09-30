FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CIC seeks to raise as much as $318 mln from sale of Noble shares-sheet
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 30, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

CIC seeks to raise as much as $318 mln from sale of Noble shares-sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China Investment Corp is looking to raise as much as S$405 million ($318 million) by selling about a third of its shares in commodity trader Noble Group Ltd.

CIC, China’s sovereign wealth fund, plans to sell 300 million shares in Noble through a wholly-owned subsidiary, priced in the range of S$1.32-S$1.35 per share, a term sheet obtained by IFR showed.

Prior to the sale, CIC holds 930.56 million shares in Noble Group and is its second-largest shareholder, Reuters data showed.

Noble Group’s shares closed at S$1.395 on Monday. (1 US dollar = 1.2741 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR in HONG KONG; Writing by Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.