CIC seeks to raise as much as $318 mln from sale of Noble shares-sheet

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China Investment Corp is looking to raise as much as S$405 million ($318 million) by selling about a third of its shares in commodity trader Noble Group Ltd.

CIC, China’s sovereign wealth fund, plans to sell 300 million shares in Noble through a wholly-owned subsidiary, priced in the range of S$1.32-S$1.35 per share, a term sheet obtained by IFR showed.

Prior to the sale, CIC holds 930.56 million shares in Noble Group and is its second-largest shareholder, Reuters data showed.

Noble Group’s shares closed at S$1.395 on Monday. (1 US dollar = 1.2741 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR in HONG KONG; Writing by Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE; Editing by Michael Perry)