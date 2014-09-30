UPDATE 2-CIC selling part of Noble Group stake, fans fear of more sales

* CIC selling about a third of its stake in Noble

* Deal priced at S$1.32 a share vs range of S$1.32/S$1.35 -source

* CIC became a substantial shareholder in 2009 (Recasts, adds analyst comment)

By Fiona Lau and Rujun Shen

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China Investment Corp will sell part of its stake in Noble Group Ltd at a 5 percent discount, sending shares in the commodity trader tumbling and sparking fears that CIC would eventually move to offload most of its holding.

The Chinese sovereign wealth fund, Noble’s second biggest shareholder, is selling shares equivalent to 4.5 percent of the commodity trader, a term sheet showed.

The sale will be priced at S$1.32, the bottom of an indicative price range up to S$1.35, and would be worth about $310 million, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

It was not immediately clear why CIC was selling the stake, but Nathan Gee, an analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said he did not expect any damage to Noble’s strategic relationships in China.

The deal coincides with the completion of Noble’s $1.5 billion sale of a 51 percent stake in its agricultural products venture to COFCO, China’s largest grain trader, and that is the more important relationship, he wrote in a report.

But he noted that investors would be concerned about whether CIC would move to dispose of the rest of its stake, which is around 9.4 percent according to Reuters calculations.

Noble’s shares were trading down 6.8 percent at S$1.30 in afternoon trade.

The source, declining to be identified as there had been no official announcement, said CIC would continue to be a substantial holder of Noble’s shares.

Noble, one of Asia’s biggest commodities trading companies, said it was aware of media reports about the sale but was awaiting notification from CIC before making an announcement. CIC declined to comment.

CIC is its second-biggest shareholder after Noble Holdings Ltd, a vehicle associated with Noble founder and chairman Richard Elman, which has a 20.8 percent stake.

CIC has taken a hit on Noble shares. It first invested in the commodity firm’s stock in 2009, with the initial purchase of 573 million shares priced at S$2.1137 a piece. Spurred on by decade-long commodity boom, Noble’s shares hit a record high of S$2.40 in early 2011.

But a downturn in the sentiment towards commodities on slower growth in China combined with Noble’s rapid expansion has since weighed on its earnings.

JPMorgan handled the deal, the source said. JPMorgan declined to comment. ($1 = 1.2723 Singapore dollar) (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Goh Gui Qing in BEIJING; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)