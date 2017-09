(Repeats to include alert)

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Returns on overseas investment in 2013 by China’s sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp. (CIC), fell to 9.3 percent from 10.6 percent in 2012, CIC said in its annual report released on Friday. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)