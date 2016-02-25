OTMT asks Beltone subsidiary to complete purchase of CI Capital

CAIRO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Orascom Telecom said on Thursday it had asked its Beltone Financial subsidiary to complete the acquisition of the investment banking arm of Egypt’s largest bank.

”This comes in line with OTMT’s strategy to combine CI Capital and Beltone to create a regional financial conglomerate, OTMT said in a statement.

“Accordingly, Beltone is expected to take all necessary procedures to successfully finalise the said transaction.” (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Mark Potter)