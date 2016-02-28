FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's CIB says signs share price agreement with OTMT subsidiary over CI Capital sale
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 28, 2016 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt's CIB says signs share price agreement with OTMT subsidiary over CI Capital sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Egypt’s largest listed company Commercial International Bank (CIB) said on Sunday it had signed a share purchase agreement with Orascom Telecom (OTMT) subsidiary Beltone Financial for the purchase of CIB subsidiary CI Capital.

“CIB and Beltone Financial have signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) today, and will move forward to complete said transaction, with the aim of finalising it before the end of the first quarter of 2016,” CIB said in a statement on its website.

OTMT had nominated its subsidiary Beltone Financial to act as the purchasing entity in the sale of 100 percent of CI Capital. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Ros Russell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
