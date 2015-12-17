FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Orascom Telecom aims to merge Beltone, CI Capital -Beltone
December 17, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Orascom Telecom aims to merge Beltone, CI Capital -Beltone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Orascom Telecom intends to merge its Beltone Financial subsidiary with CI Capital if its acquisition of the investment bank succeeds, Beltone said on Thursday.

Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt’s largest listed company, said on Thursday it had received an offer from Orascom Telecom, which is owned by billionaire Naguib Sawiris, to buy 100 percent of its investment banking arm for 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($127.7 million).

CIB will accept the bid, a banking source told Reuters.

Orascom Telecom bought a controlling stake in Beltone last month. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by Jason Neely)

