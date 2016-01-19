FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Due diligence for OTMT acquisition of CI Capital to be completed in 2 weeks
January 19, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Due diligence for OTMT acquisition of CI Capital to be completed in 2 weeks

CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Due diligence for Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom and Technology’s acquisition of CI Capital, a subsidiary of Commercial International Bank , is set to be completed within two weeks, CI Capital Vice Chairman Mahmoud Atalla said on Tuesday.

OTMT, which has holdings in media, technology and cable businesses as well as energy, transport and logistics, is expanding into financial services. It plans to merge CI Capital with Beltone Financial, which it bought last month for almost 650 million Egyptian pounds ($83 million).

$1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Mark Potter

