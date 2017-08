CAIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's largest listed bank, CIB , is seeking to sell 70 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to local investors in a deal that is expected to be finalised "within hours", a source familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

