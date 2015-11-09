FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's CICC investment bank set to open up in HK debut
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 9, 2015 / 1:33 AM / 2 years ago

China's CICC investment bank set to open up in HK debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Shares in China International Capital Corp (CICC) are set to open 6 percent higher in their Hong Kong debut on Monday, after the country’s oldest domestic investment bank raised $811 million in an initial public offering (IPO).

CICC’s stock was indicated to open at HK$10.90, after pricing its IPO at HK$10.28, the top of a marketing range of HK$9.12 to HK$10.28 per share. The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open down 0.5 percent.

The CICC deal comes on the heels of two other large offerings in the city, underscoring an upswing in equity activity that investment bankers are counting on to boost revenue in Asia. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.