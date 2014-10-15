China's CICC chairman Jin Liqun to resign this year - sources

BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp (CICC) chairman, Jin Liqun, plans to resign from his post this year, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“If there are no surprises, Jin Liqun will submit his resignation within the next two months,” said one source.

The sources added that Jin plans to take up a position at Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, a Beijing-led effort which analysts say is aimed at extending its influence in the region.

A public relations official at CICC declined to comment.

The resignation follows the exit of Chief Executive Levin Zhu, the son of the country’s former Premier Zhu Rongji, the most senior of a number of high-profile exits this year at the struggling investment bank. (Reporting by Xie Heng and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Kazunori Takada)