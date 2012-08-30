FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CIC Insurance H1 profit down 17 pct on listing costs
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 30, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

CIC Insurance H1 profit down 17 pct on listing costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Kenyan group CIC Insurance posted a 17 percent drop in first-half pretax profit to 470 million shillings ($5.6 million), hurt by one-off costs related to its bourse listing.

CIC, which listed its shares earlier this year, said on Thursday its earnings should improve in the second-half due to the absence of those costs and improving economic fundamentals.

Inflation and exchange rates have stabilised this year, while commercial lending rates have started to fall after the central bank began cutting rates in July after inflation fell.

CIC’s gross written premiums rose 27 percent to 4 billion shillings while investment income surged 75 percent to 471 million, it said.

Insurance is viewed as a growth sector in the east African nation, because of low penetration rates, with only about 8 percent of the population having any form of insurance cover.

Another Kenyan insurer, CFC, has reported a 23 percent drop in first-half profit. ($1 = 84.20 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.