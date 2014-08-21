BRIEF-Cicor Technologies reports H1 net sales of CHF 102.9 million

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Cicor Technologies Ltd : * Good business development in the first half of 2014 - order intake and sales

of more than CHF 100 million, higher EBIT and net profit * Says H1 net sales of CHF 102.9 million (first half of 2013: CHF 94.3 million) * Says at CHF 100.2 million, order intake for the first half of 2014 exceeded

that of 2013 (c hf 99.7 million) * Says order backlog as at 30 June 2014 was CHF 119.7 million * Says well positioned to further increase its sales and net profit overall for

2014 in a stable economic environment * Says H1 EBITDA also increased by 18.1% to CHF 8.5 million * Says net profit in the first six months of 2014 amounted to CHF 1.8 million,

up 48.6% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage