Slim's Cicsa launches offer for own stock
March 29, 2012 / 3:20 AM / 6 years ago

Slim's Cicsa launches offer for own stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 28 (Reuters) - Tycoon Carlos Slim’s infrastructure company Cicsa on Wednesday announced a public offer to buy the 0.11 percent of its stock not already owned by a related company, the last in a series of steps ahead of its delisting.

Cicsa plans to buy up to 2.7 million of its B-1 shares at a price of 8.2 pesos each, a 1.23 percent premium to its closing price on Wednesday. The offer will run from Thursday through April 27, and could be extended if needed.

Conglomerate Grupo Carso, another Slim company, already holds 99.89 percent of Cicsa.

Last year, Slim finished folding fixed-line phone giant Telmex under his America Movil cell phone company, in a move that some market watchers interpreted as an opportunistic purchase from the world’s richest man.

