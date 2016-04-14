CORRECTED-CIE Automotive seeks to raise 150 mln euros in Dominion IPO

(Corrects amount to be raised in headline and first paragraph)

MADRID, April 14 (Reuters) - CIE Automotive said on Thursday it planned to raise 150 million euros ($169 million) by listing up to 34 percent of its specialised engineering unit Dominion on Spanish stock exchanges later this month.

CIE Automotive said it would use the funds for pursuing new business opportunities. Dominion’s activity ranges from installing telecom networks to maintenance of large-scale furnaces in the steel, chemical and glassmaking industries.

The company said it planned to list the unit at a price range of 2.6 to 3.2 euros per share. The joint global co-ordinators of the deal are JB Capital Markets and Societe Generale. Santander is the joint bookrunner. ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tulien Toyer)