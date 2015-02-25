UPDATE 1-Saint-Gobain aims to save another 400 mln euros in 2015

* Saint-Gobain FY sales 41.05 bln euros, down 1.7 pct

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Saint-Gobain aims to improve underlying operating profit this year and save a further 400 million euros ($454 million), Europe’s biggest supplier of building materials said on Wednesday.

The French company saw its 2014 operating profit rise 1.6 percent to 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion). On a like-for-like basis, the increase came to 7 percent, in the middle of the company’s indicative range of 5-10 percent.

“The group should benefit in 2015 from good momentum in the United States as well as in Asia and emerging countries,” it said in a statement. “In Western Europe, recovery will be held back by France.”

Founded in 1665 to make mirrors for the royal court of Versailles, Saint-Gobain also supplies materials used in roofing and insulation along with glass for windows and car windshields.

The company derives about two thirds of its sales from Europe and a quarter in its home market of France.

Total sales last year reached 41.05 billion euros, down 1.7 percent.

Savings in 2014 reached 450 million euros, as predicted in October when the company also said it aimed to do better than the 350 million cost savings it previously targeted for 2015.

The company’s net current income, excluding depreciations and one-off charges, came to 1.103 billion euros, slightly below expectations of 1.281 billion euros, based on I/B/E/S forecasts.

Saint-Gobain agreed on Dec. 8 to buy a controlling stake in Swiss chemicals company Sika from the Burkard-Schenker family which, via a dual shareholder structure, has 52.4 percent of the voting rights but only 16.1 percent of the share capital.