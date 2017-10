WARSAW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s chemical group Ciech agreed to sell part of its toluene diisocyanate (TDI) business to Germany’s BASF for 43 million euros ($56 million), Ciech said late on Friday.

Ciech expects to close the deal in the first quarter of 2013. ($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)