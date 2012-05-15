FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ciel Textiles trebles 9-mths pretax profit on cost cuts
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Ciel Textiles trebles 9-mths pretax profit on cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 15 (Reuters) - Mauritius clothing group Ciel said on Tuesday nine-month pretax profit leapt to 340.38 million rupees ($11.6 million) from 110.53 million on the back of aggressive cost cutting.

The group, which supplies Britain’s Marks & Spencer and Next along with Spain’s Zara, said profitability in the three quarters through March 31 continued to be generated from international operations.

However, it said the current socio-political climate in Madagascar, and the relative strength of the Mauritius rupee remained areas of concern.

Listed on Mauritius’ secondary Development and Enterprise Market, Ciel Textiles said earnings per share rose to 2.80 rupees from 0.93 rupees a year earlier.

The company said trading conditions remained difficult in its main export markets, with very aggressive pricing from competitors as a result of excess supply.

Ciel said it expected results for the last quarter to be satisfactory.

