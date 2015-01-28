FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Cielo misses profit estimate in fourth quarter
January 28, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Cielo misses profit estimate in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Cielo SA, Brazil’s largest card payment processor, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday after expenses rose at a faster-than-expected pace and prepayment of receivables revenues came in below predictions.

The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 805.6 million reais (312.8 million) in the quarter, less than the profit of 820 million reais predicted by a Reuters poll of six analysts. On a quarterly basis, profit fell 1.8 percent, while on an annual basis it grew 11.5 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

$1 = 2.5757 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Christian Plumb

