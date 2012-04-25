Brazil's Cielo beats profit outlook on cost cuts

* Net income rose 33 pct, beating estimates in poll

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 25 (Reuters) - Cielo , Brazil’s largest card payment processor, said on Wednesday that first-quarter net income rose by more than a third from a year earlier as a result of rising transaction volumes and a reduction of administrative and marketing costs.

The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 567.7 million reais ($300.4 million) in the first quarter, according to a filing with local securities regulators. This beat the average estimate of 512.8 million reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Profit rose 12 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 after a sharp reduction in operating costs made up for revenue, which plateaued.

Operating revenue rose 29 percent to 1.40 billion reais in the first quarter of 2011, beating the Reuters poll’s 1.33 billion real average estimate. Rising revenue was driven by a 30 percent jump in debt card transactions from a year earlier, the company said in the filing.

A 38 percent drop in operational costs in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter, including a 72 percent plunge in marketing and sales costs, helped offset an anemic 1.2 percent increase in revenue in the same quarter-to-quarter period.

This helped maintain profit growth on both a year-on-year and quarter-to-quarter basis. The company also showed a 21 percent rise in revenue from equipment revenue from a year earlier and a 9.7 percent increase over the fourth quarter.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization, an indicator of operational profitability, also beat analysts estimates. Cielo had EBITDA of 943.8 million reais in the first quarter, 38 percent higher than a year earlier and 13 percent more than the previous quarter.

The average poll estimate was for EBITDA of 836.7 million reais.

EBITDA was 67 percent of revenue in the first quarter compared with 60 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011, the company reported. The EBITDA margin is an indicator of how much operational profit is extracted from each real of revenue.

Cielo and smaller rival Redecard are grappling with a grim industry environment since the government last year sought to break their dominance of the $420 billion-a-year sector. Rivals are slashing fees to win a bigger share of the market, prompting concerns that a price war could hamper profitability for the coming years.

Cielo is controlled by Brazil’s state-led Banco do Brasil SA and the privately held Banco Bradesco SA.

Cielo shares rose 0.9 percent to 51.95 reais in Sao Paulo before the results were announced.