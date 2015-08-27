FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Cielo increases stake in Multidisplay to 91.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Cielo increases stake in Multidisplay to 91.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Cielo SA, Brazil’s largest card payment processor, said on Thursday it was investing 82.7 million reais ($23.27 million) to increase its stake in Multidisplay, the holding company for M4U, a leading developer of mobile tools for financial transactions.

Cielo’s share of Multidisplay rises to 91.44 percent from 50.1 percent with the investment, Cielo said in a securities filing.

Cielo first bought into the Rio de Janeiro-based technology company in 2010.

$1 = 3.5543 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.