FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates on revenue, expense controls
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates on revenue, expense controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Cielo SA, Brazil’s largest card payment processor, posted third-quarter net income that beat analyst estimates, as revenue rose at a faster pace than expenses and prepayment receivables came in stronger than expected.

The Barueri, Brazil-based firm earned 918.5 million reais ($242 million) in net income, compared with an average estimate of 909 million reais in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. Profit rose 1.2 percent from the prior three months, while 11.9 percent on an annual basis.

$1 = 3.7909 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.