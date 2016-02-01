Brazil's Cielo misses profit estimates as costs, expenses jump

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cielo SA, Brazil’s largest card payment processor, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Monday, after rising costs and expenses more than offset robust receivables prepayment and card processing revenues.

The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 899.170 million reais ($227 million) in net income last quarter, or about 2.1 percent less than in the third quarter, according to a securities filing. A Reuters poll of analysts expected profit of 954 million reais.