Brazil's Cielo beats estimates by large margin on costs, pre-payments
May 2, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Cielo beats estimates by large margin on costs, pre-payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 2 (Reuters) - Cielo SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday, reflecting management efforts to curb expenses and boost receivables prepayment income even as the harshest recession in decades dragged down volumes for Brazil’s No. 1 card payment processor.

In a securities filing, Baruari, Brazil-based Cielo said net income totaled 1.038 billion reais ($297 million) last quarter, up 15.5 percent from the previous three months. The figure was way above the average consensus estimate of 915 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

$1 = 3.4978 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
