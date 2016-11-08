FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates on expense cuts
November 8, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates on expense cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, beat third-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, reflecting stringent cost and expense controls that helped offset the impact of a decline in revenue.

Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo earned 1.051 billion reais ($332 million) in net income last quarter, above the average estimate of 996.49 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. Profit rose 2.1 percent and 14.5 percent on a quarterly and annual bases, the company said in a securities filing.

$1 = 3.1680 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby

