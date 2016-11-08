SAO PAULO Nov 8 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, beat third-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, reflecting stringent cost and expense controls that helped offset the impact of a decline in revenue.

Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo earned 1.051 billion reais ($332 million) in net income last quarter, above the average estimate of 996.49 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. Profit rose 2.1 percent and 14.5 percent on a quarterly and annual bases, the company said in a securities filing.

($1 = 3.1680 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)