SAO PAULO May 2 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payment solutions firm, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as declining financial expenses helped offset falling revenue and income from receivable prepayments.

Net income at Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo totaled 1.045 billion reais ($332 million) last quarter, down 1.7 percent from the 1.064 billion reais of profit in the fourth quarter. The number slightly beat an average consensus profit estimate of 1.039 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

($1 = 3.1505 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)