UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates in third quarter
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 10:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates in third quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Profit 588.9 mln reais vs 578.8 mln reais poll

* EBITDA jumps on annual, sequential bases

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cielo SA, Brazil’s largest card payment processor, posted third-quarter net income that beat analysts’ estimates, as a tumble in debt-servicing costs helped offset the impact of rising sales, administrative and general expenses.

The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 588.9 million reais ($290 million) in the quarter, up 7.3 percent from the prior quarter, according to a securities filing. The result came in higher than the 578.8 million reais in profit predicted in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Cielo’s profit rose 28.7 percent from 457.6 million reais in the year-earlier period, the filing said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, climbed 11 percent to 782.5 million reais from the previous quarter. Financial expenses dropped sharply in the quarter, while revenue rose at a slightly slower pace than costs and expenses.

On an annual basis, EBITDA surged 32 percent, because of a jump in revenue from the clearing of card transactions and equipment rental.

