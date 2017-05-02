(Adds details, background throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr
SAO PAULO May 2 Cielo SA beat first-quarter
profit estimates on Tuesday as rising financial gains helped
offset declining revenue and income from receivable prepayments
at Brazil's biggest payment solutions firm.
Net income at Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo totaled
1.045 billion reais ($332 million) last quarter, down 1.7
percent from the fourth quarter. The result slightly beat an
average consensus profit estimate of 1.039 billion reais
compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Lower equipment rental fees and falling proceeds from the
capturing and settlement of financial transactions drove revenue
down for the first time in three years, Cielo said in a
statement. Income from receivable prepayments felt the pinch of
the central bank's drive to slash borrowing costs in Latin
America's largest economy.
Revenue from financial investments climbed 34 percent in the
quarter, helping bolster profit.
Still, net revenue tumbled 10.2 percent to 2.801 billion
reais from the prior quarter, the steepest quarterly drop since
at least 2009. The cost of rendered services plus operational
expenses slumped a combined 12.4 percent in the same period.
Prepayment of receivables, through which Cielo helps
retailers settle their commercial bills more rapidly, slipped
for a third straight quarter to 648.6 million reais - the lowest
since the third quarter of 2015.
Management will discuss results on a conference call with
investors early on Wednesday.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA,
fell 5.3 percent to 1.322 billion reais, well below the
consensus estimate of 1.727 billion reais.
At the same time, Cielo's local processing unit posted 3.7
percent growth in financial transaction volume last quarter,
slightly below a target of 4 percent to 6 percent. Costs and
expenses shrank more than expected in the first quarter, while
capital spending on new processing equipment equaled one-eighth
of the 400 million reais budgeted for this year.
Chief Executive Eduardo Campozana Gouveia has focused on
strict expense controls to stem the impact of aggressive
competition and changes to Brazil's payment industry rules.
($1 = 3.1505 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)