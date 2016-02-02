Brazil's Cielo reviewing expenses to meet guidance, CEO says

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cielo SA is reviewing every single line of its costs, sales, general and administrative expenses to meet guidance set for this year, as Brazil’s largest card payment processor seeks to bolster profitability, executives said on Tuesday.

Cielo set an estimate range of growth in cost and expenses for its Cielo Brasil and Cateno units between 4 percent and 6 percent this year, Chief Executive Officer Rômulo Dias said in a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)