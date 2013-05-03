UPDATE 1-Analysts cut Brazil's Cielo targets despite robust first quarter

* Expenses should print lower readings in coming quarters

* Targets cut after Cielo gives shares in dividend payout

* Competitive landscape seen as less aggressive for Cielo

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Analysts covering Cielo SA , Brazil’s largest card payment processor, massively trimmed their price targets for its stock after the company, which reported robust first-quarter earnings on Thursday, decided to pay its annual dividends with new stock.

Bradesco BBI, Votorantim Corretora, Espirito Santo Investment Bank, Agora Corretora and Deutsche Bank Securities lowered their target for shares of Cielo on Friday following the issuance of 20 new shares for every 100 shares, distributed as a stock dividend. Analysts for the five shops kept the neutral recommendation on shares unaltered.

The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 640.9 million reais ($320.5 million) in the quarter, up 5 percent from the previous three months, according to a securities filing late on Thursday. This beat the 616 million reais in profit that was forecast in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The highlight was earnings growth, in a typically weak quarter that was coupled with a slowdown in consumer spending, that beat management’s expectations. Profit rose 13 percent on an annual basis, compared with management’s guidance of 7 percent to 10 percent for this year, which according to Espirito Santo analyst Gustavo Schroden could lead investors to boost their earnings estimates for the year.

In addition, Cielo’s market share climbed slightly in the quarter, supporting outstanding views among analysts that the competition environment is not too aggressive, meaning Cielo and its fellow merchant acquirers are focused more on bolstering profitability than winning market share. This would mean stable merchant discount and rental equipment rates, some of the main sources of revenue for acquirers, through the year.

The better outlook for profit growth at Cielo means that “there is room for the bears to be caged and the bulls to be unchained,” said Victor Schabbel, an analyst with Credit Suisse Securities in Sao Paulo.

Cielo’s earnings rose 13.1 percent from 567 million reais in the year-earlier period, the filing said. Management at the merchant acquirer expects 7 percent growth in net income for this year.

Shares of Cielo fell 0.2 percent to 53.90 reais in late morning trading on Friday, reflecting the reductions in price targets.

Chief Executive Romulo Dias, when asked about the competitive landscape for the industry in coming months, said pricing practices do not seem particularly aggressive in any business segment. He said he notices stronger rivalry with Cielo’s biggest competitors in the segment for the largest clients and upscale retailing.

Dias said the company is unlikely to revise the guidance for net income growth anytime soon. He expects expenses to come in at lower levels in the following quarters, following a one-off surge in marketing expenses.

SLOWING ECONOMY

All analysts in their reports highlighted strong processed volume in the first quarter despite the impact of flagging economic activity and consumers’ reluctance to spend. Cielo is faced with the risk of declining card usage in Latin America’s largest economy if a slowdown extends for a third year and job creation begins to falter.

The card processing industry could see below-expected growth rates of 14 percent for this year compared with growth above 20 percent in recent years. Lack of lending appetite and poor economic activity is slightly noticeable in card processed volume data.

“Nonetheless we maintain our optimistic stance towards acquirers and reinforce our view that amid poor macro activity, Cielo should continue outperforming the industry as a result of cash and check substitution driven processed volume growth,” JPMorgan Securities analysis led by Domingos Falavina wrote in a client note on Friday.

Net revenue was 1.5 billion reais, up 28.4 percent on an annual basis. The result was below 1.72 billion reais in the poll. Administrative and general expenses rose 59 percent to 58.5 million reais from a year earlier while sales and marketing expenses more than doubled to 54.7 million reais.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, rose 5.8 percent to 874.5 million reais from the previous quarter. On an annual basis, EBITDA rose 13.8 percent, due to higher revenue from the clearing of card transactions and equipment rental.

The poll estimate for EBITDA was 992 million reais.