Venture to begin adding to Brazil's Cielo profit in 9 months

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Cielo SA expects earnings per share to start feeling the impact of a joint venture with Banco do Brasil SA within the next nine months, Chief Executive Officer Rômulo Dias said on Thursday.

The company also set a target of 0.49 reais to 0.51 reais in costs per transaction at the company’s Brazilian operations this year, down from about 0.54 reais last year, Dias said at a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)