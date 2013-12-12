FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Network gear maker Ciena's profit misses analysts estimates
December 12, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Network gear maker Ciena's profit misses analysts estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker Ciena Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as costs rose 20 percent, sending its shares down 8 percent before the bell.

Ciena’s net loss narrowed to $9.8 million, or 9 cents per share in the fourth quarter, from $38.8 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

But excluding items, the company earned 16 cents per share.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $583.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 24 cents on revenue of $568.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ciena, which makes equipment that expands capacity of fiber-optic networks, counts AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc among its customers. (Writing by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

