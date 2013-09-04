FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Network gear maker Ciena rides on raised carrier spending
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 4, 2013 / 11:53 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Network gear maker Ciena rides on raised carrier spending

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Expects fourth-quarter revenue $550 mln-$580 mln vs est $551.4 mln

* Third-quarter adjusted profit/share $0.23 vs est $0.16

* Third-quarter revenue $538.4 mln vs est $533.5 mln

* Shares up as much as 11 pct premarket (Adds details, analysts’ estimates; updates share movement)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker Ciena Corp forecast strong revenue for the current quarter as it gains from a recovery in spending by telecom carriers, its biggest customers.

Ciena shares jumped 11 percent in premarket trading on the outlook and better-than-expected results.

The company, whose biggest customer last year was AT&T Inc , forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $550 million to $580 million. Analysts on average were expecting $551.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Major U.S. telecom companies are upgrading their wireless and wireline networks, creating a big demand for network gear made by Ciena and rivals such as Juniper Networks Inc.

AT&T said in November it would boost capital spending by 16 percent to $22 billion a year for the next three years. Verizon Communications Inc, also one of Ciena’s top customers, boosted its capital spending budget in July.

Ciena’s net loss narrowed to $1.2 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter, helped by lower costs. Gross margin rose to 42.4 percent from 38.2 percent.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $538.4 million.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 23 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 16 cents on revenue of $533.5 million.

Shares of the company, which makes equipment that expands the capacity of data transfer over fiber-optic networks, were trading at $22.88 in premarket trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.